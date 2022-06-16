Jefferies Financial Group Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Hold

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFF. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,401,000 after purchasing an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.