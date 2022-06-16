Jetcoin (JET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,250.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $107,756.37 and approximately $43,250.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

