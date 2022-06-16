Jobchain (JOB) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,330.05 or 1.00083636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00113056 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,348,141 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

