John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 140,083 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

