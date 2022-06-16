JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 1.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,533,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,175,000 after acquiring an additional 276,071 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $3,384,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 266,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 159,355 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,825. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

