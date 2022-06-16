JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $735.47

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 735.47 ($8.93) and traded as low as GBX 679.36 ($8.25). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.34), with a volume of 323,738 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 732.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 735.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.