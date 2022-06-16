JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($40.63) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ETR:G1A opened at €35.38 ($36.85) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.70 and a 200-day moving average of €40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €33.35 ($34.74) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($50.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

