JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($40.63) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ETR:G1A opened at €35.38 ($36.85) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.70 and a 200-day moving average of €40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €33.35 ($34.74) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($50.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

