JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($91.67) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €70.07 ($72.99).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €49.03 ($51.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.27. Basf has a 1-year low of €46.47 ($48.40) and a 1-year high of €69.52 ($72.42).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

