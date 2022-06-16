JulSwap Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.51 million and $329,405.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars.

