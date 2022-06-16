Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25.

On Friday, May 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after buying an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 188,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

