Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $156,373.25 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70.

On Friday, May 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

