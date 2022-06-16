Jupiter Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.22 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 34.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $4.22 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,864.64 or 0.67697442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 963,798,689 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

