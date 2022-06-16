JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,993 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average is $161.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

