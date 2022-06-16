JustInvest LLC Acquires 4,593 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,283 shares of company stock worth $15,026,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.44. The stock had a trading volume of 87,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $141.29 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

