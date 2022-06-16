JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $4.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.73. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

