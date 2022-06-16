JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $22.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.25 and a 200 day moving average of $501.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.