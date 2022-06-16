JustInvest LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.34. 768,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,833,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.