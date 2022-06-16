JustInvest LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 353,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,087. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

