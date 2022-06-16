JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $450.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $377.12 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

