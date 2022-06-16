JustInvest LLC Purchases 8,900 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 332.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $8.42 on Thursday, reaching $187.71. 20,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.