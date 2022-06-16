K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading 3.6% Higher

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.03. 58,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 92,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

