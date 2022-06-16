Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,196.25

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,196.25 ($14.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,012 ($12.28). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($12.33), with a volume of 352,840 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.56) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($22.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,432.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

