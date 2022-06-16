Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in May

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,728.0 days.

Shares of KKKUF stock remained flat at $$16.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Kakaku.com has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

