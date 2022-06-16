Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.24

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.24 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 1274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get Kemper alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -23.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kemper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.