Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,138 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,310,000.

VOO stock traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

