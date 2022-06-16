Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $156.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,263. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

