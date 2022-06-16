Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,511,098 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.