Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 731 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,976,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,870,000 after buying an additional 63,027 shares during the last quarter.

XLG traded down $8.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,094. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $278.99 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.17.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

