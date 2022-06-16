Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FINX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after acquiring an additional 110,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of FINX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,289. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.