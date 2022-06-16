Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $549,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,352 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, COO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at $288,818.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 66,100 shares of company stock worth $835,668. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

New Mountain Finance Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.