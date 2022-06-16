KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $333,337.40 and approximately $1,614.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

