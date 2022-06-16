King DAG (KDAG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,768.00

King DAG (KDAG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. King DAG has a market cap of $9.34 million and $38,768.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,684.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00113616 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.