KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 12,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 3,500,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,231. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

