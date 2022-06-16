Kleros Market Capitalization Reaches $18.74 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $633,106.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.