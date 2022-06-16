Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.90

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €60.90 ($63.44) and last traded at €58.18 ($60.60), with a volume of 325164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €61.32 ($63.88).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.22. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.99.
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KBX)
Recommended Stories
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.