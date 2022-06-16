Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.90

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €60.90 ($63.44) and last traded at €58.18 ($60.60), with a volume of 325164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €61.32 ($63.88).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.22. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.99.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

