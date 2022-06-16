Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.40

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 2159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VOPKY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($38.96) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.
About Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.
