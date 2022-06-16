K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €44.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($46.35) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($33.33) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SDF opened at €24.83 ($25.86) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.16. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €10.92 ($11.37) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($37.97). The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

