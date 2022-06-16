L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.02. 8,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

