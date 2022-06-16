Lake Point Wealth Management Has $6.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Lake Point Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

BATS SMMD traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $52.65. 74,091 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

