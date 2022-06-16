Lake Point Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lake Point Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after acquiring an additional 173,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.52. 16,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.55. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.