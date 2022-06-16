Lake Point Wealth Management Sells 33 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lake Point Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $12.52 on Thursday, reaching $502.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $465.93 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

