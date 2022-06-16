Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 250,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.69 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.