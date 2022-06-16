Landaas & Co. WI ADV Invests $202,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.35 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.