Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in May

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 2,866,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:LMPMF remained flat at $$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (LMPMF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.