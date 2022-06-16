Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in May

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 2,866,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LMPMF remained flat at $$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

