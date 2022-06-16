LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.35

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIFGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.35 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGIF. Kempen & Co raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($139.58) to €118.00 ($122.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($133.33) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.28.

About LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.