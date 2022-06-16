LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.35

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.35 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGIF. Kempen & Co raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($139.58) to €118.00 ($122.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($133.33) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.28.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.