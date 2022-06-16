Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 70387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$21.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 14.28.

In related news, Director David Dean Guebert purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 831,300 shares in the company, valued at C$247,311.75.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

