Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. Legrand has a 1 year low of $76.45 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

