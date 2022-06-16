Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. Legrand has a 1 year low of $76.45 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Legrand (Get Rating)
