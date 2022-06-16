LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.95

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 17804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.
In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,820. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
