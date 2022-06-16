LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.95

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 17804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,820. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

