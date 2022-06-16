Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.71

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 479789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $574.88 million, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.48.
Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)
