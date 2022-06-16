LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Down 1.5%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 181,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 170,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LFMD shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

In other news, Director Naveen Bhatia acquired 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,186.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 5.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,200,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 59,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 10.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 4.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeMD by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in LifeMD by 448.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 241,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

